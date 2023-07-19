Last updated on .From the section Wigan

James Balagizi is yet to make a senior appearance for Liverpool

Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder James Balagizi from Premier League side Liverpool on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old steps up to League One level for the 2023-24 campaign after spending time on loan with Crawley Town in League Two last season.

Balagizi made 16 appearances and scored three goals, including against Fulham in the Carabao Cup in August.

"I'm so excited and ready to get going. It's a massive club with massive history," he told the club website. external-link

"The best way for me to develop is by playing as many senior games as possible. Last year, my first loan was a good experience for me, and hopefully, I can further my development here."

