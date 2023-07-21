Close menu

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea striker joins Marseille

Breaking news

Marseille have signed Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 34-year-old Gabon forward scored just three goals in 22 appearances for Chelsea after joining from Barcelona in a £10.3m deal last September.

Neither club have revealed whether Marseille have paid a fee for the France-born player.

Aubameyang exits the Premier League for the second time in 18 months, having spent four years at Arsenal from 2018 before joining Barca in January 2022.

More to follow.

