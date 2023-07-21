Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Marseille have signed Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 34-year-old Gabon forward scored just three goals in 22 appearances for Chelsea after joining from Barcelona in a £10.3m deal last September.

Neither club have revealed whether Marseille have paid a fee for the France-born player.

Aubameyang exits the Premier League for the second time in 18 months, having spent four years at Arsenal from 2018 before joining Barca in January 2022.

