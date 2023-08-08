Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Michael Beale views leading Rangers in a Champions League qualifier as a privilege rather a pressure as he prepares to take on Servette. (Sun) external-link

Beale emerged as second favourite for the Wolves job amid Julen Lopetegui's departure. (Record) external-link

Vasteras SK manager Kalle Karlsson describes Celtic target Gustaf Lagerbielke as "a leader" and "a top professional", having worked with the defender earlier in his career. (Sun) external-link

Sweden international Lagerbielke was born into nobility but insists "it's nothing special". (Record) external-link

St Johnstone are targeting a new goalkeeper after Ross Sinclair broke his arm in a bounce match. (Herald - subscription) external-link

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark plays down the impact of Rosenborg's recent struggles before the the sides' Europa League qualifying first leg in Norway on Thursday. (Record) external-link