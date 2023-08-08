Close menu

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Wolves, Celtic, Lagerbielke, St Johnstone, Sinclair, Hearts, Clark

Last updated on 2023-08-08. From the section Scottish

Gossip

Michael Beale views leading Rangers in a Champions League qualifier as a privilege rather a pressure as he prepares to take on Servette. (Sun)external-link

Beale emerged as second favourite for the Wolves job amid Julen Lopetegui's departure. (Record)external-link

Vasteras SK manager Kalle Karlsson describes Celtic target Gustaf Lagerbielke as "a leader" and "a top professional", having worked with the defender earlier in his career. (Sun)external-link

Sweden international Lagerbielke was born into nobility but insists "it's nothing special". (Record)external-link

St Johnstone are targeting a new goalkeeper after Ross Sinclair broke his arm in a bounce match. (Herald - subscription)external-link

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark plays down the impact of Rosenborg's recent struggles before the the sides' Europa League qualifying first leg in Norway on Thursday. (Record)external-link

The back page of the Scottish edition of The Times on 090823
