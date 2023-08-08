Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Beale, Wolves, Celtic, Lagerbielke, St Johnstone, Sinclair, Hearts, Clark
Michael Beale views leading Rangers in a Champions League qualifier as a privilege rather a pressure as he prepares to take on Servette. (Sun)
Beale emerged as second favourite for the Wolves job amid Julen Lopetegui's departure. (Record)
Vasteras SK manager Kalle Karlsson describes Celtic target Gustaf Lagerbielke as "a leader" and "a top professional", having worked with the defender earlier in his career. (Sun)
Sweden international Lagerbielke was born into nobility but insists "it's nothing special". (Record)
St Johnstone are targeting a new goalkeeper after Ross Sinclair broke his arm in a bounce match. (Herald - subscription)
Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark plays down the impact of Rosenborg's recent struggles before the the sides' Europa League qualifying first leg in Norway on Thursday. (Record)