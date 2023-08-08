Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Michael Beale views leading Rangers in a Champions League qualifier as a privilege rather a pressure as he prepares to take on Servette. (Sun) external-link

Beale emerged as second favourite for the Wolves job amid Julen Lopetegui's departure. (Record) external-link

Beale on 'mega game' for Rangers

Vasteras SK manager Kalle Karlsson describes Celtic target Gustaf Lagerbielke as "a leader" and "a top professional", having worked with the defender earlier in his career. (Sun) external-link

Sweden international Lagerbielke was born into nobility but insists "it's nothing special". (Record) external-link

Exeter City are keen on Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen. (Courier - subscription) external-link

Aberdeen are determined to make an impact in the Europa League, says Nicky Devlin. (Press and Journal - subscription) external-link

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark hopes to play his part in beating Europa Conference League opponents Rosenborg, having been an understudy when St Johnstone beat the Norwegian side 10 years ago. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Clark plays down the impact of Rosenborg's recent struggles before the the sides' Europa League qualifying first leg in Norway on Thursday. (Record) external-link

Beni Bangingime says "there is is no feeling like it" after making his return from long-term injury in Hearts' win over St Johnstone. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

St Johnstone are targeting a new goalkeeper after Ross Sinclair broke his arm in a bounce match. (Herald - subscription) external-link

New St Johnstone playmaker Matt Smith will take risks on the ball, believes manager Steven MacLean. (Courier - subscription) external-link