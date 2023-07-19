Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Viljami Sinisalo played eight times on loan at Burton Albion in the first half of last season

Exeter City have signed Aston Villa's Finland goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old made his debut for Finland against Estonia earlier this year having played for his country at youth levels.

He has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League club but has had loan spells at Scottish side Ayr United and Burton Albion.

Sinisalo has been training with Exeter City for the past few weeks.

"He comes with experience of league football at this level, as well as in Scotland and Finland, and he's played for his national team, so we are really excited to have him," Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell told the club website. external-link

"He's ready, he's trained and he's up to speed and he already has a feel for the club."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.