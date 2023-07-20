Last updated on .From the section Hull

Ruben Vinagre had a disappointing stint at Everton where he struggled for first-team minutes

Hull City have signed defender Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, with the option of a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old spent last season at Everton but played four matches before an Achilles injury ended his campaign.

Vinagre scored three goals in 70 Wolves games between 2017 and 2020, and played for Monaco, Olympiakos and Famalicao.

"Ruben was my first choice and the club's first choice," Hull boss Liam Rosenior told BBC Radio Humberside.

"It's another left-back in the building, so to get that done, I'm absolutely delighted."

