Rasmus Hojlund: Getting to know the Manchester United target

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Rasmus Hojland applauding Atalanta supporters
Atalanta want £60m for Rasmus Hojlund - and he has been heavily linked with Manchester United

The comparisons between Erling Haaland and Rasmus Hojlund are obvious.

Both are over 6ft with a mop of blond hair. Both are ruthless in the final third. And, by the start of the new Premier League season, both could be playing for Manchester clubs.

Speaking on Monday, United manager Erik ten Hag said the club had made progress in their search for a new striker.

Hojlund, 20, remains the most obvious target, though the Red Devils are reluctant to meet Atalanta's £60m valuation of the Denmark international.

But what would he bring to the Premier League and United's attack, and can he really rival Haaland?

After youth spells at Boldklubben af 1893 and Brondby, Hojlund began his senior career at Copenhagen, making his debut aged 17 in 2020.

Still developing, he struggled in the Danish Superliga as a youngster, leaving in January 2022 having failed to score in his 19 league appearances - though only two of those were starts.

He joined Austrian side Sturm Graz - a move that turbocharged his career.

Across the second half of the 2021-22 season, Hojlund scored a goal every other game, netting nine times in 17 starts.

Hojlund and United strikers compared (league games 2022-23)
HojlundRashfordMartial
Games played333521
Goals9176
Assists252
Minutes per goal204170163
Total shots448119
Goal conversion20%21%32%

Hojlund caught the eye with his lethal left foot and impressive footballing brain. The striker became exceptional at moving into space, timing runs to perfection to set up a wide variety of finishes.

His form led to a move south to Italian club Atalanta for a reported £15m, 10 times what Sturm Graz had paid for him in January.

That figure now looks like a bargain.

Last season he scored 20 goals in 47 appearances for the Serie A side and Denmark, whom he made his debut for in September.

In March, he struck five goals in two European Championship qualifiers for the Danes, including a hat-trick against Finland.

How does Hojlund match up against Haaland?

A split picture of Erling Haaland and Rasmus Hojlund
Haaland's goalscoring eclipsed Hojlund's last term but both are near the start of their careers

So the potential is there, but when you compare his numbers with Haaland's, Hojlund is a long way off the Norwegian.

Haaland hit 36 goals in 35 appearances for Manchester City in the league last season - a goal every 77 minutes. In Serie A, Hojlund found the net every 204 minutes.

That said, Haaland had a record-breaking season, is two years older, plays for the European champions and is further along in his career.

Hojlund has only had two full seasons as a professional. In Haaland's second season, he managed a more modest 12 goals in 25 appearances for Molde.

So while Hojlund is not the finished article, he can be moulded and refined and may become the perfect fit for United's starting XI.

Hojlund celebrates a goal for Denmark
Hojlund has scored six goals in six appearances for Denmark

There have been glimpses of how lethal Hojlund can become - and his goal against Lazio last season was Haaland-esque. As Ademola Lookman started a counter-attack down the left wing, Hojlund sprinted from the halfway line, squeezed past two defenders and slid in to reach a cross.

With support from wingers such as Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho, United could boast one of the fastest front threes in the Premier League.

But Hojlund also has a delicate touch and he dribbles more than Haaland - averaging about 10 more touches per match.

In a sense, he has the qualities of a winger, but the physique of a number nine.

Rasmus Hojland playing for Atalanta against Inter Milan
Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini claims Hojlund can run 100m in under 11 seconds

United are in need of a centre-forward. With Anthony Martial spending much of last season sidelined through injury, Rashford has become the team's talisman.

The England striker was exceptional last term, scoring 30 goals in 56 games - one every 143 minutes. But his best position is wide on the left, cutting in on his stronger right foot.

United chose not to sign Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal at the start of this transfer window.

They have privately ruled out making approaches for Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Tottenham's Harry Kane, who are both world-class frontmen.

What they would get with Hojlund is raw potential.

But there are signs of quality, glimpses that suggest he is on the path to stardom.

252 comments

  • Comment posted by nemail99, today at 09:52

    Cue all the comments from trolls and "experts" who think they know how he will do. The reality is that ever signing is a gamble, could be a Fernando Torres at Liverpool, or could be a Fernando Torres at Chelsea. Maybe we should wait before passing judgment, you will likely end up looking very stupid if you make definite predictions before he's even signed.

    • Reply posted by gregadeth, today at 10:18

      gregadeth replied:
      How could we make definite predictions when even the BBC sports columns are asking who he is?

  • Comment posted by Daventry pirate , today at 09:59

    Three headlines on Manchester United maybe doing this, or maybe doing that. Why not write about what's happening not rumour?

    • Reply posted by Olly, today at 10:19

      Olly replied:
      Some people like to read it. Some people like to get upset by it. Some people choose not to read it and let the world continue spinning. I’m in the 1st camp, you’re in the second and around 7.8 billion people are in the third.

  • Comment posted by Hash, today at 10:01

    If he’s a good finisher the kid will score plenty as MUFC create a lot of chances under Ten Hag. Speed, touch, strength and finishing create the near perfect forward. Look forward to seeing him.

    • Reply posted by red on my sleeve , today at 11:30

      red on my sleeve replied:
      who actually cares! roll on the season curtain opener so we can have some proper news. not this garbage!

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 11:19

    So because his last name is similar, he has blonde hair, Scandinavian and tall, that must mean he has to qualify for comparisons to Haaland. Poor lad.
    Hype them up and watch them fall. As others have said, it’s all based on potential.
    I know Mbappe is grabbing all the headlines, but Gallagher commanding a fee of around £60m is just as eye watering. Bonkers.

    • Reply posted by MOPaul, today at 14:38

      MOPaul replied:
      I wonder what exactly the talk about Conor Gallagher - a midfielder - doing in the ranks of attackers. 😏

  • Comment posted by BlindXavi, today at 10:09

    Think it's an awful lot of money for potential - and that's what it is at the moment. He's not hit double digits in the league yet. But we're supposed to believe he's an Erling Haaland clone? Who was hitting nearly 30 goals in the Bundesliga at the same age?

    We've been burnt by Anthony Martial before. Got to lowball Atalanta, they'll accept eventually.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:11

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Martial is a great player who's career has unfortunately been blighted by injury!

  • Comment posted by steff, today at 11:01

    The article sounds like a desperate attempt to big the lad up.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 13:20

      Name replied:
      Like when they had 3 separate articles before, during and after they signed Burnley's Wout Werghorst saying that he was the "missing piece" for Utd lol

  • Comment posted by BeTheChange, today at 10:00

    Ohhh please god no not again. Why must all Utd transfer targets have an ongoing report so much at every stage going? I know your based in Manchester so there’s naturally some 'preference' there but come on.... really? 😩 Let the games begin. Great can't wait for part 2 of 53.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 11:04

    Speculation speculation speculation.
    It’s a bit embarrassing when it’s all about Manchester United.
    Why don’t the BBC use their imagination and do something else.
    Do a interesting piece on 1 of the promoted clubs for instance.
    Lots of scope on Luton.
    They haven’t been in the higher tier for quite a while now.

    • Reply posted by SAFinfantry, today at 13:21

      SAFinfantry replied:
      Totally right.

  • Comment posted by rowan, today at 09:45

    Fingers crossed we get the deal done soon. I think Erik ten Hag would mould him into a great number 9 for years to come.

  • Comment posted by Red Adair, today at 10:03

    3 BBC headlines on their club in one morning. FFS BBC.

    A headline on a potential Man U target???

    Just give it up and stop wasting our licence money.

  • Comment posted by Cook_Pass_Babtridge, today at 11:44

    United paid 85 mill for Antony, 80 Million for Maguire, 83 million for Sancho...Just stick an 8 in front of anything and United will pay it..

  • Comment posted by Dr Robert, today at 09:53

    Atalanta are asking for £60m and United are offering £50m. Erik has explained why he needs Rasmus on the pre-season tour with our squad. Who is receiving a salary to make this happen?

  • Comment posted by Poolpost, today at 10:04

    Here we go again...

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 14:27

    The BBC didn't do a similar story when Liverpool bought the unknown Hungarian, probably because they didn't know who he was either.

    • Reply posted by New to Mossley Hill, today at 14:29

      New to Mossley Hill replied:
      If BBC sports didn’t know who the Captain of the Hungarian national team was then they shouldn’t be in the job

  • Comment posted by strictly speaking, today at 13:38

    Trevor Francis died yesterday, first £1 million transfer that was double the record then in 1979
    A quick but maybe dubious inflation check online suggests that's around £7 million in today's value. Seems too little but even if we double or treble that we are not getting to even basic low transfers in the top leagues world wide now. £300 million offered by Saudis now regularly. It's beyond crazy.

  • Comment posted by Everybody Wants to Ruin the World, today at 13:25

    "The comparisons between Erling Haaland and Rasmus Hojlund are obvious"

    Says the reporter

    But...

    Haaland - 35 PL games, 36 goals

    Hojlund - 33 games, 9 goals

    So apart from the fact that they look similar, there's not much else!

  • Comment posted by Ja0005, today at 14:30

    Another BBC article from a utd fanzine writer. Embarrassing

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, today at 13:21

    Similar to haaland in every way.... As long as you don't compare their goalscoring records

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 12:42

    Read the story, even comment on the story and then moan about the BBC running the story. Think about it!

  • Comment posted by Crazy Chester, today at 11:17

    The lad's got potential for sure, but even £60M – and some say Atalanta want even more – seems a huge risk. United like Kane, but at £100M think Spurs want too much. Spurs like Maguire, but at £50M think United want too much. How about £50M plus Maguire for Kane then? The respective over evaluations would cancel each other out. Having said that, I know which set of fans would be the happier!

    • Reply posted by Diver Dave, today at 12:38

      Diver Dave replied:
      I think spurs would want £100 mil for Kane and another £50mil to take Maguire off theirs hands on top.

