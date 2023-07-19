Last updated on .From the section Football

Kayleigh Green featured in Wales' friendly against USA in California earlier this month

Wales forward Kayleigh Green has joined Women's Championship side Charlton Athletic Women on a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old left Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of last season, having made 110 appearances for the Women's Super League club.

Green has also amassed 70 caps for Wales, scoring 17 goals, since making her debut in 2012.

"From the moment I walked in the girls have been so welcoming," Green said.

"I feel like I have fitted in straight away which has been great.

"I'm a hard-working player and that is something that I will always show in training sessions, as well as in the game."

Charlton coach Karen Hills said Green was a "fantastic signing".

"I've known and watched Kayleigh from afar for a few seasons now and I believe Kayleigh's experience and leadership qualities will be key for us to move forward this season," she said.

"Already having her in and around the group has been great and I'm looking forward to seeing her grow in this team."

Charlton begin their Championship season at home to Sheffield United on 27 August.