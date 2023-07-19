Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Charlie Methven left his role as a director at Sunderland in 2019

SE7 Partners have been cleared by the English Football League and Football Association to take over League One club Charlton Athletic.

The firm, run by former Sunderland director Charlie Methven, agreed in June to buy the club from current owner Thomas Sandgaard.

Methven left his role at the Black Cats in 2019 and is one of two directors at SE7 Partners along with Edward Warrick.

The club said they hoped the deal would be completed in "a number of days".

"The clearance brings to an end weeks of work by [Charlton chief executive] Peter Storrie and his supporting team at the club along with help from the buyers and Thomas Sandgaard," a statement read. external-link

"There now remains a few standard legal procedures to conclude, which may take a number of days, before the takeover is fully completed."