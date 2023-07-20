Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Matt Doherty joined Atletico Madrid in January but made only two appearances for the Spanish side

Wolves have re-signed Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty on a three-year contract.

Doherty left Wolves for Tottenham in 2020 but struggled to settle under a succession of managers and moved to Atletico Madrid in January.

The 31-year-old featured just twice for Atletico and returns to Molineux as a free agent.

"He's the one the manager really wanted when he knew he was available," said sporting director Matt Hobbs.

"After Spurs and Atletico Madrid, he's hungry to prove himself again, and will add strength in depth to the full-back area, providing competition and making us better in those positions.

"He knows the club and what it means to play here - he's been successful at Wolves before and knows what the fans want."

Doherty played 302 times for Wolves during his first stint between 2010 and 2020, scoring 28 goals.

The Republic of Ireland international featured in every Premier League game of Wolves' 2018-19 campaign and helped Nuno Espirito Santo's side to back-to-back seventh-place finishes after they sealed promotion from the Championship.

He was part of the Wolves team that reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2019-20.

The defender becomes Wolves' seventh signing of the summer as Julen Lopetegui looks to reshape his squad after finishing 13th in the Premier League last season.