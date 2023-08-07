Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Celtic, McAtee, Rangers, Katic, Christie, Dundee Annand
Reports in Sweden suggest Celtic have bid £3m for Elfsborg and Sweden defender Gustaf Lagerbielke. (Record)
Real Sociedad have made an enquiry about Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, who has been linked with a return to former club Celtic. (Sun)
Celtic are credited with an interest in Manchester City midfielder James McAtee. (Sun)
Former Rangers defender Nikola Katic urges Ibrox supporters not to panic following Saturday's opening-day Scottish Premiership defeat by Kilmarnock. (Football Scotland)
Ramon Vega, once of Celtic and Switzerland, urges Rangers not to underestimate Champions League qualifying opponents Servette. (Herald - subscription)
Rangers manager Michael Beale believes recent signing Jose Cifuentes will give his side the on-field communication they need. (Record)
Beale encourages onlookers to let "exciting" Cifuentes "settle" at Rangers. (Scotsman - subscription)
Nicolas Raskin can increase his chances with Belgium if he features in the Champions League with Rangers. (Herald - subscription)
Hibernian forward Christian Doidge says he loves playing for the Easter Road club, having spent last season on loan at Kilmarnock. (Record)
Doidge and Hibs manager Lee Johnson are to discuss the striker's future after he scored two goals in two games. (Scotsman - subscription)
Scotland attacker Ryan Christie has opened talks with Bournemouth about a new contract with 10 months left on his current deal. (Sun)
Former Hearts player Ryan Stevenson believes the Tynecastle crowd can roar the team to victory against Rosenborg. (Record)
Ex-Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson urges the Dons to seize a golden chance of reaching the Europa League group stage after being drawn to face Zalgiris Vilnius or BK Hacken in the play-off round. (Record)
West Ham manager David Moyes could leave if they start the season badly or he becomes the target of supporter dissatisfaction. (Telegraph - subscription)
Yan Dhanda will not be leaving Ross County before the end of the transfer window, insists manager Malky Mackay. (Press and Journal - subscription)
Dundee are facing an anxious wait over defender Antonio Portales' fitness. (Courier - subscription)
Former Dundee forward Eddie Annand discusses his brave battle against an an incurable brain tumour. (Sun)
Drey Wright is an injury doubt for St Johnstone's meeting with Ross County as Saints manager Steven MacLean seeks to recruit pace in attack. (Courier - subscription)