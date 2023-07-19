Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Daniel Johnson, who has won 18 caps for Jamaica, started his career at Aston Villa and had loans with Yeovil, Chesterfield and Oldham before joining Preston

Stoke City have made their fourth signing for the new Championship season after agreeing a two-year deal with Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson.

The move to the Potteries ends the 30-year-old's eight-year stay at Deepdale, where he made more than 300 appearances after leaving Aston Villa in 2015.

Johnson will also be reunited with Stoke boss Alex Neil, who he played under at Preston for four years.

He joins Enda Stevens, Ben Pearson and Michael Rose as new recruits at Stoke.

Johnson joins the Potters on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at fellow Championship side Preston.

"Adding Championship know-how and experience to the first team is clearly important as we structure the squad ahead of the new season," Potters technical director Ricky Martin told the club website. external-link

"Daniel is well respected for the quality of his performances over a sustained period at Preston North End and thrived in Alex's tactical approach, playing some of the best football of his career to date in the four years they worked together."

