Zeki Amdouni made his debut for Switzerland against the Czech Republic in September

Burnley have signed Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni from Basel for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old striker, who was top scorer with seven goals in the Europa Conference League last season, has signed a five-year deal.

Amdouni also scored 12 times in the Swiss Super League and has five goals in four games for Switzerland in Euro 2024 qualifying.

"Zeki is such a goal threat," said Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

"He's been on our radar for quite a while now. The way he can play the final pass creates so many assists and thanks to the amount of work he puts in on the pitch he scores plenty himself.

"He's a very intelligent footballer, technically gifted and with a great work ethic. He's a big talent."

