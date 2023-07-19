Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Brazil's best performance at a World Cup came in 2007, when they were runners-up

Brazilian civil servants can report to work up to four hours late - two hours after the end of matches - when the national side play in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The competition gets under way on Thursday in Australia and New Zealand.

Brazil play their opening game on Monday against Panama in Adelaide.

"On days when the games are held at 7:30am, the working hours will start at 11am Brasilia time," said minister of management Esther Dweck.

"On days when the games are held at 8:00am, the working hours will start at 12:00pm Brasilia time."

After facing Panama in Group F, Brazil take on France in Brisbane on 29 July before travelling to Melbourne, where they face Jamaica on 2 August.

Selecao were runners-up in China in 2007, losing to Germany in the final, and they have exited the last two editions of the World Cup at the last-16 stage.