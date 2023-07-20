Match ends, New Zealand 1, Norway 0.
Co-hosts New Zealand opened the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in stunning style against Norway as they won on the global stage for the first time.
On a memorable night in Auckland, the Football Ferns produced a huge upset after Hannah Wilkinson swept home Jacqui Hand's cross in front of an ecstatic crowd of 42,137 at Eden Park - a record for a football match in New Zealand.
Even Ria Percival's 89th-minute missed penalty, after a handball by Tuva Hansen, failed to dampen the celebrations.
Fans turned up in their tens of thousands to cheer their side who had failed to win any of their previous 15 World Cup games.
They were rewarded when Wilkinson broke the deadlock in the 48th minute to spark joyous scenes in the stands.
Norway, the 1995 world champions, should have equalised soon after Wilkinson's goal but Arsenal's Frida Maanum poked a glorious chance wide.
New Zealand went toe to toe with their opponents and it required a diving save Aurora Mikalsen by to prevent Ali Riley from doubling the lead.
There was a minute's silence before kick-off for the victims of a deadly shooting in Auckland earlier on Thursday.
World Cup off to a flying start
New Zealand had waited three years for this moment since being named co-hosts with Australia in 2020.
Fifa predict this tournament will be watch by two billion people globally on television and, with the eyes of the world on Eden Park for the opening game, the home crowd lapped up the occasion.
There were emotional scenes as Percival and Riley, who are both appearing at their fifth World Cup, fought back tears during the national anthems.
When play did start after an opening ceremony that ended with a spectacular fireworks display, Mexican Waves broke out in the crowd.
There were screams from the stands each time the home side threatened, while Brighton defender Rebekah Stott received a standing ovation for a wonderfully-times challenge to deny Ada Hegerberg the opening goal of the tournament.
But it was nothing compared to the noise that greeted Wilkinson's goal.
Wilkinson was the last New Zealand player to score for her country at the 2015 World Cup on home soil.
The home side had to endure nine minutes of stoppage time before they could celebrate an unforgettable victory.
Poor Norway fail to deliver
Norway boss Hege Riise said on the eve of the tournament that her team was relishing the challenge of playing in front of a partisan home crowd.
Yet her side failed to deliver and now face a tough match against Switzerland in Hamilton next Tuesday as they look to avoid another early tournament exit.
At Euro 2022, they were embarrassed 8-0 by England and lost to Austria.
And they find themselves playing catch-up once again in New Zealand despite the array of individual talent at their disposal.
Norway had 12 attempts, including two in the final few moments, but could not find the net, with their players looking devastated at the final whistle.
More to follow.
Player of the match
WilkinsonHannah Wilkinson
New Zealand
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameWilkinsonAverage rating
8.55
- Squad number7Player nameRileyAverage rating
8.24
- Squad number16Player nameHandAverage rating
8.18
- Squad number13Player nameStottAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number4Player nameBottAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number20Player nameRileyAverage rating
7.71
- Squad number14Player nameBowenAverage rating
7.59
- Squad number12Player nameHassettAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number6Player nameSteinmetzAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number2Player namePercivalAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number21Player nameEssonAverage rating
7.10
- Squad number3Player nameBungeAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number15Player nameSatchellAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number9Player nameRennieAverage rating
6.66
Norway
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameHaaviAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number11Player nameReitenAverage rating
4.56
- Squad number23Player nameMikalsenAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number14Player nameHegerbergAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number7Player nameEngenAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number10Player nameGraham HansenAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number6Player nameMjeldeAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number13Player nameBjeldeAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number18Player nameMaanumAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number16Player nameHarvikenAverage rating
3.72
- Squad number4Player nameHansenAverage rating
3.68
- Squad number17Player nameBlakstadAverage rating
3.61
- Squad number2Player nameSønstevoldAverage rating
3.36
- Squad number8Player nameBøe RisaAverage rating
3.32
Line-ups
New Zealand
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Esson
- 4Bott
- 13StottSubstituted forBungeat 70'minutes
- 14Bowen
- 7Riley
- 20Riley
- 2Percival
- 6Steinmetz
- 12Hassett
- 16HandSubstituted forRennieat 90+4'minutes
- 17WilkinsonSubstituted forSatchellat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Nayler
- 3Bunge
- 5Foster
- 8Cleverley
- 9Rennie
- 10Longo
- 11Chance
- 15Satchell
- 18Jale
- 19Anton
- 22Clegg
- 23Leat
Norway
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Mikalsen
- 13BjeldeSubstituted forSønstevoldat 90+3'minutes
- 6Mjelde
- 16Harviken
- 4Hansen
- 7Engen
- 18MaanumSubstituted forBøe Risaat 74'minutes
- 11Reiten
- 10Graham Hansen
- 14Hegerberg
- 17BlakstadSubstituted forHaaviat 56'minutesBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 1Fiskerstrand
- 2Sønstevold
- 3Hørte
- 5Bergsvand
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Sævik
- 12Pettersen
- 15Eikeland
- 19Bratberg Lund
- 20Haavi
- 21Jøsendal
- 22Haug
- Referee:
- Yoshimi Yamashita
- Attendance:
- 42,137
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, New Zealand 1, Norway 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ingrid Engen (Norway) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tuva Hansen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anja Sønstevold with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Guro Reiten (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emilie Haavi with a cross.
Post update
Offside, New Zealand. Paige Satchell tries a through ball, but Betsy Hassett is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, New Zealand. Gabi Rennie replaces Jacqui Hand.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Anja Sønstevold replaces Thea Bjelde because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Thea Bjelde (Norway).
Post update
Foul by Catherine Bott (New Zealand).
Post update
Emilie Haavi (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, New Zealand. Catherine Bott tries a through ball, but Paige Satchell is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Paige Satchell (New Zealand).
Post update
Emilie Haavi (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Indiah-Paige Riley (New Zealand) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still New Zealand 1, Norway 0. Ria Percival (New Zealand) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty New Zealand.
