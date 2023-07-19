Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

By Neil Johnston BBC Sport in Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand's Ali Riley (left) with boss Jitka Klimkova at a news conference before the first game of the 2023 Women's World Cup

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023: New Zealand v Norway Date: Thursday, 20 July Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Kick-off: 08:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app.Full coverage details;Latest news

Co-hosts New Zealand are "in a good place" and "ready to shine" at the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup, says boss Jitka Klimkova.

Up to 40,000 fans are expected at Eden Park, Auckland, when the Football Ferns play 1995 world champions Norway in the opening match of the tournament.

It is a huge moment for New Zealand, who have not won a single game in their previous five World Cup appearances.

"I really believe these players will shine," said Klimkova.

"The hard work and preparation brought us to where we are now. At this stage the preparation is done and now it is time to shine."

It is only the second time the Football Ferns have played at Eden Park, the spiritual home to the All Blacks.

When they played at New Zealand's national stadium the first time against world champions the United States in a friendly in January, 12,721 - a record home crowd for the national women's side - turned up.

More than three times that number is expected for the first of 64 matches at the month-long tournament.

"It is an opportunity for this country to not just be a rugby country but wake up their love for football," added Czech coach Klimkova.

'Greatest game of my career'

New Zealand have played the most number of games at the Women's World Cup - 15 - without winning a game.

This is their sixth appearance on the global stage and, roared on by a home crowd, they will be eyeing an opportunity to reach the knockout rounds for the first time.

Following Norway, who are ranked 12th in the world - 14 places higher than New Zealand, the Football Ferns face World Cup debutants the Philippines in Wellington on 25 July, before finishing their group campaign in Dunedin against Switzerland five days later.

"Hopefully this time we will achieve our goal of winning a World Cup game," said New Zealand co-captain Ali Riley.

"Doing that at home, that will make it my greatest game of my career."

Tottenham's Ria Percival is expected to feature along with Brighton defender Rebekah Stott.

Hannah Wilkinson, the last New Zealand player to score at a World Cup in 2015, is likely to lead the line for her country.

Norway were quarter-finalists at the previous World Cup in France in 2019

Will Norway make an impact?

Norway boss Hege Riise said her team was relishing the challenge of playing in front of a partisan home crowd.

"I think New Zealand will rise to the occasion and, with 40,000 backing them, they will be a strong opponent," added the former England interim boss.

Norway endured a poor Euro 2022 under previous manager Martin Sjogren, losing 8-0 to England.

Caroline Graham Hansen, a two-time Champions League winner with Barcelona, said the World Cup was an opportunity for the national team to make a fresh start.

"It's a pity we have not been able get more out of it," she said when asked about Norway falling short in recent tournaments.

"But we're working as hard as we can to make a difference."