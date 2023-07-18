Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Beale is keen to trim his squad down before the end of the summer window

Rangers manager Michael Beale says he is still keen to add 'one or two players' this transfer window as Newcastle United beat his side 2-1 in Allan McGregor's testimonial match.

Despite also reiterating his desire to trim the squad down to "23 or 24 outfield players" before the window shuts, the Ibrox manager thinks his side needs to strengthen in key areas.

"We're still looking at one or two players, certainly a midfielder, maybe one more defender coming in as well," Beale told BBC Scotland.

"I'm sticking to my words that I want to bring the squad down to 23 or 24 outfield players. I don't want a big squad, so the next two or three weeks will be important to that. The boys have got to fight for their position in the squad."

Beale expressed himself "delighted" at "how fast" he and his recruitment team have "worked and identified the players" signed this summer.

He suggested that, with the return of striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder Tom Lawrence from injury and centre-half Conor Goldson due back, "we're looking a little bit top-heavy".

Beale said of departing veteran goalkeeper McGregor: "It was lovely for him to get that send off. It was a perfect preseason game for us as well."

Meanwhile, the Rangers manager was "super impressed" with 16-year-old midfielder Bailey Rice and thought 20-year-old left-back Johnly Yfeko "had a really strong pre-season", with both coming on for the last 20 minutes at Ibrox.

McGregor unsure over retirement

McGregor, 41, was released by Rangers at the end of last season, bringing to an end a five-year second spell at the club where he started his career.

The 42-times capped Scotland goalkeeper made 505 Rangers appearances and won 13 major honours at Ibrox.

He reflected on "a very special night" and was asked if he was retiring. "I don't know," was his reply. "I thought I was when I came back training on Monday, that's for sure.

"You never know, do you? You can never say never, with anything. So I'll just enjoy the night and take in what's been a special occasion for me and see what happens.

"I've really not thought about it. All I've thought about is this - organising tickets for people, getting myself in half-decent nick.