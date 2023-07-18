Last updated on .From the section Stenhousemuir

Matthew Aitken in action against St Johnstone on Saturday

Stenhousemuir striker Matthew Aitken was taken to hospital after his side's 1-0 loss to Ayr United in their Scottish League Cup Group A meeting.

Aitken, who signed for the club in May, suffered what the club describe as a "painful throat injury" and was treated pitch side by paramedics.

The 25-year-old was subbed off in the 61st minute and was taken to hospital "as a precaution"

The club say they will give an update on the player as soon as possible.