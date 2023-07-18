Seventeen-year-old Emma Watson has been linked with a move to the Women's Super League

Mystery surrounds whether teenage sensation Emma Watson will be starring in the Women's Super League next season, but English fans will get a close up view of one of Scotland's hottest talents soon enough.

The 17-year-old sidestepped questions over her future as easily as she did the Finland defence in Scotland's 2-1 win in Tampere on Tuesday.

Watson scored her third goal in four games for Scotland, and created another, as Pedro Martinez Losa's side made it four wins from four prior to a meeting with the Auld Enemy in September's Nations League curtain-raiser.

"I love every single minute I'm on the pitch," Watson, who announced her departure from Rangers last month, told BBC Scotland.

"It's such an honour to play for Scotland, it's every young girl's dream. The fact that I'm getting these opportunities, I'm just taking every single one I get because you never know when you'll get these opportunities again."

It was a night when Real Madrid's Caroline Weir won her 100th cap for Scotland and Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert reached 60 appearances. Watson namechecked both afterwards as she tried to turn the spotlight away from herself after another sparkling showing in Finland.

First, Watson turned her marker inside out before drilling a pass to Weir to open the scoring.

Six minutes later, she collected a pass, spun her marker, took a touch then deftly curled the ball beyond the fingertips of the goalkeeper.

Elli Pikkujamsa pulled one back for Finland, who then peppered Scotland's goal late on, but despite a nervy finish, the visitors held on.

The next test will be when the Nations League begins in autumn away to England. After that, Belgium and Netherlands will soon follow as Scotland attempt to maintain their performances from their current six-game unbeaten run.

"I think it's a fantastic achievement for Caroline," Edinburgh-born Watson said.

"I've said it a lot of times - I think she's a fantastic player, someone I look up to a lot, and it's just amazing that I get to play alongside her. She's so experienced and I think I learn so much from her.

"Also tonight, I think Erin Cuthbert's got her 60th cap, so it's just great. We've got so much experience in the team, so congratulations to the girls.

"It's another good win, six games unbeaten, so we're feeling really good as a squad. I do think we're in a really good place as a team. I think there's a real togetherness about the squad. We can go into the Nations League with a lot of confidence."

Scotland will now watch from home as the World Cup gets under way in Australia.

They have missed out on the last two tournaments, but Martinez Losa believes his side are getting close to the level needed to ensure the don't miss out on the next European Championships.

The Spanish head coach added: "Firstly, our objective will be to stay in Nations League A in terms of looking forward to the Euro qualifiers.

"It gives us the opportunity to play at the highest level possible and to test ourselves. This is the level we all want to be at."