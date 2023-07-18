Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Riley Harbottle (right) was on loan to Mansfield Town last season

Centre-back Riley Harbottle has signed to Hibernian from Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee, with manager Lee Johnson hailing his "good pedigree".

The 22-year-old, who has signed a three-year contract, spent last season on loan to Mansfield Town as they finished eighth in League Two.

Harbottle made 37 appearances (all comps) and scored six times for Nigel Clough's side.

"Riley is a young defender with a lot of potential," Johnson said.

"He has good pedigree coming from Nottingham Forest's Academy and impressed with Mansfield last year. He's a talented young player that we believe we can develop and he adds strength in depth for us at centre-back."

Before joining Mansfield, Harbottle had a loan spell with Wealdstone in the National League.