Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku scored 14 goals in 37 appearances for Inter while on loan at San Siro last season

Mauricio Pochettino claimed Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku both "agree" on the striker's absence from their pre-season tour to the United States.

Lukaku did not report to Cobham when training resumed in July and is not in Chelsea's squad for the trip.

The 30-year-old Belgium international has reportedly been the subject of interest from Juventus and Inter Milan.

"I think both the club and player are in a position that they wanted," said Chelsea boss Pochettino.

"I think when you have this type of decision it's because all agree. I think the player and the club are working really hard to find the best solution for everyone.

"The decision that we made was also decided by the players, we act in consequence of this."

Inter Milan initially signed Lukaku from Manchester United in the summer of 2019 for a club record 80m euros on a five-year contract.

After scoring 64 goals in 95 appearances across two seasons, Chelsea signed him for a then club record £97.5m in August 2021 - hoping he could hit a higher level than his previous stint at Stamford Bridge between 2011 and 2014 when he failed to score in 15 games.

He started just 16 Premier League games for the Blues in 2021-22 under Thomas Tuchel and returned to Inter on loan last term having failed to make the impact both he and the club would have hoped for.

Lukaku trained at Cobham on Tuesday as he starts to prepare for the new season but his time at the club looks set to come to an end.

He is one of four Chelsea first-team players who have not travelled to USA.

Wingers Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all poised to leave the club.

Ziyech has interest from Saudi Arabia, Aubameyang is in talks with Marseille while Hudson-Odoi, who spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, has been linked with Fulham.

Chelsea play Wrexham on Wednesday as their pre-season friendly schedule gets under way with a game in Chapel Hill.

Pochettino's side then compete in the Premier League Summer Series with games against Fulham, Newcastle and Brighton.

The Blues round off their tour in Chicago with a fixture versus last season's Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund.