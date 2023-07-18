Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Ethan Bristow started all 46 of Tranmere Rovers' League Two games in 2022-23

Tranmere Rovers have signed Hull City left-back Jake Leake on a season-long loan after Ethan Bristow left for Minnesota United.

Bristow, 21, was ever-present in League Two for Rovers last season and has joined the MLS side for an undisclosed fee on a deal until the end of 2025.

Leake, 20, ended the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Scunthorpe in the National League.

He could make his Tranmere debut against Barrow on Saturday, 5 August.

