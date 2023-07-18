Close menu

Tranmere Rovers left-back Ethan Bristow joins Minnesota as Jake Leake signs on loan

Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Ethan Bristow in action for Tranmere Rovers
Ethan Bristow started all 46 of Tranmere Rovers' League Two games in 2022-23

Tranmere Rovers have signed Hull City left-back Jake Leake on a season-long loan after Ethan Bristow left for Minnesota United.

Bristow, 21, was ever-present in League Two for Rovers last season and has joined the MLS side for an undisclosed fee on a deal until the end of 2025.

Leake, 20, ended the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Scunthorpe in the National League.

He could make his Tranmere debut against Barrow on Saturday, 5 August.

