Tranmere Rovers left-back Ethan Bristow joins Minnesota as Jake Leake signs on loan
Last updated on .From the section Tranmere
Tranmere Rovers have signed Hull City left-back Jake Leake on a season-long loan after Ethan Bristow left for Minnesota United.
Bristow, 21, was ever-present in League Two for Rovers last season and has joined the MLS side for an undisclosed fee on a deal until the end of 2025.
Leake, 20, ended the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Scunthorpe in the National League.
He could make his Tranmere debut against Barrow on Saturday, 5 August.
