Jason Lokilo made seven appearances in the Eredivisie for Sparta Rotterdam in 2022-23 before ending the season on loan at Istanbulspor

Hull City have signed Sparta Rotterdam winger Jason Lokilo for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The Belgium-born 24-year-old spent time with Crystal Palace and Doncaster Rovers earlier in his career.

He ended last season on loan with Istanbulspor and scored four goals in 16 Turkish Super Lig appearances.

"He was outstanding for Istanbulspor and is someone with a point to prove in England," Tigers boss Liam Rosenior told the club website. external-link

