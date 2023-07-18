Close menu

Moises Caicedo: Brighton reject £70m Chelsea bid for Ecuador midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Brighton

Moises Caicedo playing for Brighton
Caicedo helped Brighton finish sixth in the Premier League last season

Brighton have rejected a second Chelsea bid, believed to be about £70m, for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuador international asked to leave Brighton in January amid interest from Arsenal.

Brighton refused and Caicedo subsequently signed a new contract in March that runs to 2027.

However, he remains of huge interest to a number of Premier League clubs, with Chelsea most keen to sign the 21-year-old.

Chelsea are scheduled to meet Brighton in the opening game of the Premier League's six-team pre-season tournament in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Caicedo will travel to the US direct from Ecuador having been given extra time off, while Brighton's squad will fly out on Tuesday.

He joined Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for a reported £4.5m in February 2021 but did not play that season.

Caicedo spent the first half of the 2021-22 season on loan with Beerschot in Belgium before Brighton recalled him in January 2022.

He made his Premier League debut in April 2022 and has played 53 times for Brighton, scoring twice.

Caicedo helped Brighton finish sixth in the Premier League last season as they secured a Europa League group-stage spot.

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by Vilyem Hize, today at 15:28

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Average Cyclist, today at 15:28

    Not worth that money

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 15:28

    I don't know what's worse - us offering £70m for Caicedo, or Brighton declining it because they know we'll offer more!

    - A Chelsea Fan

  • Comment posted by piggy, today at 15:28

    Chelsea held out for more than Mount was worth with 1yr left on contract, so Brighton are right to do the same. Caicedo is an absolute beast tho, so double Mount's value and that's about right.

  • Comment posted by No Importance to Politicians, today at 15:27

    Just when you think this insanity can't get any worse the prices ratchet up another level.

  • Comment posted by Alpha Sigma, today at 15:27

    What happened to teams bringing up players from the youth teams and giving them a chance

    The need for instant glory has taken over

    It’s all about the money, money money!

    What’s happening to the game we all love?

  • Comment posted by AussieBob, today at 15:26

    Bloom made his money from playing big money poker and he knows how to blush.

    • Reply posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 15:28

      Magnum PI sstaker replied:
      Blushing wouldn't be a great attribute to have in poker

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:25

    Caicedo has Europa football with Brighton a new contract and first name on the starting 11. Why not stay for another year? Who knows might even get champions league next season!

  • Comment posted by Alpha Sigma, today at 15:23

    Here comes another £100M signing

  • Comment posted by David, today at 15:22

    Around £60+m is his current value, but obviously Brighton want to keep him, as he has also signed a new contract. Not sure Chelsea will come back to the table, with an improved offer, but probably will to keep up with Arsenal in spending. Lets play lets who's got the biggest wallet eh!

    • Reply posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 15:28

      Magnum PI sstaker replied:
      In this market he's 100M+, younger better version of Declan Rice

  • Comment posted by One Nil Down, today at 15:22

    He can stay at Brighton then. No problem.

    • Reply posted by AppleTVL, today at 15:26

      AppleTVL replied:
      That’s what Brighton want lol! You sound like you think Brighton needs the money! They don’t

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, today at 15:22

    Instead of the so called big clubs paying mega money for players, why don't they scout them for themselves

    • Reply posted by badwolf stroud, today at 15:26

      badwolf stroud replied:
      He is a good player, but no way is he worth £70,000,000, God bless Chelsea and their Saudi sugar dadies

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 15:20

    That’s already too much money for that player! They’re greedy.

    • Reply posted by cunning plan, today at 15:24

      cunning plan replied:
      If you claim that many players are over priced, I agree; but this is the rate for players like Rice, and Albion turned down £70 million for Caicedo in January. Why would they take it now?

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 15:20

    What happened to that £106m wonder signing in January in this very position?

  • Comment posted by Word_Vision, today at 15:20

    Colwill be definitely staying at Chelsea now No swap deal with Brighton ..... Wesley Fofana has a cruciate ligament injury.... Such bad luck for the man.

  • Comment posted by Paulverine - keep 606 alive, today at 15:19

    Brighton are so well-run in this area. You can fully expect them to sell Caicedo for £85m+, then unearth another £4m-£8m gem who they sell in a season or two for another £50m or so...

  • Comment posted by Ian Sankey, today at 15:18

    if Rice is £100m, Moises is at least £120m

  • Comment posted by pig head, today at 15:18

    Walk away not worth that much Brighton are Muppets

    • Reply posted by lukiebadger, today at 15:22

      lukiebadger replied:
      someone clearly knows nothing about footbal or has watch they guy play

  • Comment posted by Tv, today at 15:18

    Different types of midfielder but Mount is a better player. Caicedo is worth £45m tops.

    • Reply posted by lukiebadger, today at 15:23

      lukiebadger replied:
      haha! look at where Brighton finished - this chap is a lot to do with it. Look at where chealsea finished...

  • Comment posted by Wino, today at 15:17

    They forgot to add Colwill going the other way

    • Reply posted by One Nil Down, today at 15:22

      One Nil Down replied:
      Not a chance

