Mauro Bandeira joined Arsenal from Queens Park Rangers' academy when he was 13 years old

Colchester United have signed Arsenal's teenage Portuguese midfielder Mauro Bandeira on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old played three times for Arsenal Under-21 in the EFL Trophy last season after signing his first professional contract a year ago.

Bandeira is U's boss Ben Garner's fourth signing of the summer ahead of the new League Two season.

He is the second loan player from a Premier League club to arrive following Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman.

Southampton defender Nico Lawrence is another season-long loanee, while Ellis Iandolo has joined permanently from Swindon Town.

