Peter Kioso made his most recent Rotherham start in an FA Cup defeat at Ipswich in January

Peterborough United have signed Rotherham defender Peter Kioso on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old made 13 appearances for the Millers last season after joining them from Luton Town.

He is the fifth signing made by Posh since they lost their League One play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday on penalties.

"Peter is someone we have had our eye on for a while," boss Darren Ferguson told the Peterborough website.

"Fortunately he can play in three different positions, he can play right back in a back four, right-wing back in a back three and a right-sided centre back in a back three.

"He is athletic, quick, strong, a great character and has good experience of both League One and the Championship - and most recently the Championship with Rotherham."

Kioso has had previous loan spells with Bolton, Northampton and MK Dons - during his time with Luton.

"I have been involved for Rotherham so fitness-wise I am fine, I can settle quickly and I am looking forward to it," he said.

