Panutche Camara's only goal for Ipswich Town last season came in an FA Cup tie against non-league Bracknell Town

League One club Charlton Athletic have signed Ipswich Town midfielder Panutche Camara on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old Guinea-Bissau international only made four appearances for the Tractor Boys last season after joining from Plymouth.

He becomes Charlton's fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

"Pan is an excellent addition as he offers us something different in the middle of the park," Addicks boss Dean Holden told the club website. external-link

"He's a good ball carrier who plays with real dynamism and is equally adept in both his defensive and attacking responsibilities."

Camara, who has previously had spells with Dulwich Hamlet and Crawley Town, scored 10 goals in 95 outings for Plymouth before his move to Portman Road.

He has won four caps for Guinea-Bissau and featured for his country at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

