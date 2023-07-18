Close menu

Ade Adeyemo: Crawley Town sign former Cray Valley forward

Ade Adeyemo in action for Cray Valley Paper Mills
Ade Adeyemo (right) trained with Crawley at the end of last season

League Two club Crawley Town have signed forward Ade Adeyemo on a two-year deal following a successful trial.

He scored 23 goals in 80 appearances over the course of three seasons with eighth-tier Cray Valley Paper Mills.

Adeyemo, who has previously had spells in non-league with Fisher, Beckenham Town and Hayes & Yeading, is Crawley's seventh signing of the summer.

"He has really impressed me in pre-season," Reds boss Scott Lindsey told the club website.external-link

"He has got raw talent with plenty of goals in him, and has got a very powerful shot.

"He can play out wide and as a number 10, so he is very versatile."

