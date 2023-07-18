Ade Adeyemo: Crawley Town sign former Cray Valley forward
Last updated on .From the section Crawley
League Two club Crawley Town have signed forward Ade Adeyemo on a two-year deal following a successful trial.
He scored 23 goals in 80 appearances over the course of three seasons with eighth-tier Cray Valley Paper Mills.
Adeyemo, who has previously had spells in non-league with Fisher, Beckenham Town and Hayes & Yeading, is Crawley's seventh signing of the summer.
"He has really impressed me in pre-season," Reds boss Scott Lindsey told the club website.
"He has got raw talent with plenty of goals in him, and has got a very powerful shot.
"He can play out wide and as a number 10, so he is very versatile."
