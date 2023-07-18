Close menu

Andre Onana: Manchester United agree deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Andre Onana won the Italian Cup last season and was a three-time Eredivisie champion at previous club Ajax

Manchester United have agreed a 55m euro (£47.2m) deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Old Trafford club will pay £43.8m up front for the Cameroon player, with an additional £3.4m in add-ons.

United hope he will be able to join them on their upcoming tour of the United States - although they have to arrange a visa for the 27-year-old.

Manager Erik ten Hag moved for the keeper at the end of the season after previously working with him at Ajax.

He feels Onana can be a significant addition to United's squad and his decision prompted David de Gea to turn down a new contract offer at the club.

De Gea was United's first-choice keeper for the past 12 years, making 545 appearances after joining the club under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Spaniard's 190 clean sheets are a club record for a goalkeeper.

Onana spent seven-and-a-half years at Ajax before moving to Inter in July 2022 on a free transfer.

He kept eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A games as Inter finished third and no team scored past him in 13 of their matches in the Champions League last season - the most of any goalkeeper in the competition.

He played against Manchester City in the Champions League final in June as Inter lost 1-0.

Onana will be United's second signing of the summer after the arrival of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for an initial £55m.

The keeper retired from international football in December after falling out with Cameroon boss Rigobert Song at the World Cup.

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 13:30

    This HYS reminds me of when we signed Cas.... everyone is so scared of United right now :D

  • Comment posted by The Truth is, today at 13:29

    Good. Now Henderson can join a decent team who will play him every game. Utd can’t see what’s good in front of their faces

  • Comment posted by Scotm33, today at 13:29

    So settled for 4th biggest league in the world, Saudi's, American and Spanish now top 3 paying leagues. All these years of abuse and now the EPL will soon be a ''publeague''

  • Comment posted by Uncle Badger, today at 13:29

    So ETH’s plan is to sign everyone he previously managed at Ajax?

  • Comment posted by The Spider, today at 13:28

    This only gets better, Man Utd are hell bent on mediocrity. I can’t see a single member of their squad with a winning mentality. Another year of domination for City.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 13:27

    waste of money.

  • Comment posted by ABCXYZ123, today at 13:27

    Expensive. Typical United way. Buy expensive and sell free.

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 13:29

      Woo87 replied:
      It's a big club thing. Top players cost top money.

  • Comment posted by Dark Star, today at 13:26

    Another 1% of the gap to City made up after the 1% from Mount?

  • Comment posted by moonsorrow999, today at 13:25

    Cue the multiple terrible 'Oh nanana' jokes..

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 13:25

    Another clown joining the circus at Old Trafford. Plenty of clowns now.

  • Comment posted by Dr David, today at 13:25

    United's budget for a striker now £0. Same value as Arsenal's line up.

  • Comment posted by chris13, today at 13:24

    The Cameroon cat!!!

  • Comment posted by Cariadoc, today at 13:24

    Some commenters just can't stnd to see United doing something right for a change. Two good players in now, both upgrades who fit ETH's tactics well. A striker next, and maybe, if sales allow, a replacement for Maguire and/or someone like Amrabat to shore up the midfield. Will still be a way to go, but that'll be good foundations to build on next summer.

    • Reply posted by Red79, today at 13:28

      Red79 replied:
      Finally a comment on here from someone who talks sense!!

  • Comment posted by Philemon Grover , today at 13:24

    Ten Hag is getting is imprint onto the united team

  • Comment posted by dckokkinos, today at 13:24

    Andre
    Welcome to the club with all our best wishes

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 13:24

    I am surprised we didn't hear about this one earlier.

  • Comment posted by Wall of Dog, today at 13:24

    Where's the other fellow gone ? He was funny .

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 13:23

    Man U wasting money.....long may it continue......Championship awaits👍

    • Reply posted by Jay, today at 13:27

      Jay replied:
      Clueless

  • Comment posted by Niks, today at 13:23

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 13:25

      Woo87 replied:
      Nobody cares what you think mate

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 13:23

    Great business by Inter get him on a free a year ago £40 PLUS million a year later

    • Reply posted by Woo87, today at 13:26

      Woo87 replied:
      Terrible business to sell your keeper that got you to a Champions League final! Most football fans care about winning, not profits.... are you a football fan or an accountant?

