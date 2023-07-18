Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Mads Hermansen has played for Denmark at youth level and was called up into the senior squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Northern Ireland and Slovenia in June

Leicester City have signed Danish keeper Mads Hermansen from Brondby on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has been a regular in Brondby's side for the past two seasons and helped them win the Danish top-flight in 2021.

Hermansen said he was "very proud" to join the Foxes - a move that is subject to English Football League and international clearance.

He will join compatriot Daniel Iversen at the King Power Stadium this season.

Iversen played the last two months of 2022-23 in goal in place of Wales' Danny Ward, as Leicester failed to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

"Leicester is a very big club. It has so much potential," Hermansen said. external-link

"I really like to be on the ball. I like to play and be, as much as I can, in the game."

Hermansen joins Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle and England internationals Conor Coady and Harry Winks at the Foxes as new boss Enzo Maresca plots an immediate return to the top flight.

