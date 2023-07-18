Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hanna Lundkvist made her Sweden debut in February 2023

Sweden right-back Hanna Lundkvist has been ruled out of the Women's World Cup with an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old Atletico Madrid defender was injured in Sweden's 5-1 behind-closed-doors friendly win over the Philippines on Monday.

Lundkvist will be replaced by Linkoping's Stina Lennartsson.

Lennartsson, 26, will join the Sweden squad before their opening match against South Africa on Sunday(06:00 BST).