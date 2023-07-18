Close menu

Women's World Cup 2023: Sweden defender Hanna Lundkvist ruled out with ankle injury

Hanna Lundkvist playing for Sweden
Hanna Lundkvist made her Sweden debut in February 2023

Sweden right-back Hanna Lundkvist has been ruled out of the Women's World Cup with an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old Atletico Madrid defender was injured in Sweden's 5-1 behind-closed-doors friendly win over the Philippines on Monday.

Lundkvist will be replaced by Linkoping's Stina Lennartsson.

Lennartsson, 26, will join the Sweden squad before their opening match against South Africa on Sunday(06:00 BST).

