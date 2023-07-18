Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England are seeking to add the World Cup to the European Championship title they won last summer

England players will pause discussions over performance-related bonuses until after this summer's Women's World Cup.

Players for some nations are set to receive bonuses from their country but as things stand the Lionesses will not.

"We are disappointed that a resolution has still not been achieved," the players said in a statement shared by stand-in captain Millie Bright external-link .

The FA and Professional Footballers' Association have held talks over the issue this month.

England face Haiti on Saturday (10:30 BST) in their first Group D match in the tournament, which is being staged in Australia and New Zealand.

"With our opening game on the horizon, we Lionesses have decided to pause discussions, with full intentions of revisiting them following the tournament," the players' statement added.

"We collectively feel a strong responsibility to grow the game. And while our focus switches fully to the tournament ahead, we believe every tackle, pass and goal, will contribute to the work we're doing off the pitch."

This year, for the first time at a Women's World Cup, players will receive individual payments direct from Fifa. external-link

The payments range from £23,500 for players whose teams are knocked out in the group stages to £211,000 if they win the tournament. Nations will also receive increased prize money, with the champions set to be paid £3.4m.

Money from Fifa was previously given to national football associations competing in a Women's World Cup, who would then choose how to distribute it, including any payments to players.

The new Fifa model guarantees players from all nations will receive payments, following discussions with the global players' union, Fifpro.

The FA had previously offered bonuses to the Lionesses, but it is understood the organisation now believes Fifa's direct payments to be a suitable replacement.

But players feel the FA, which considers itself to be a leading federation in women's football, is being overshadowed by some rivals - including Australia, the United States and Spain - who are willing to provide bonuses to their squad members.

"Although the issues the Lionesses have highlighted are specific to the negotiations with the FA, they join players from a number of countries at the World Cup who are prepared to make a stand when they don't think they are being listened to," said PFA chief executive Maheta Molango.

"There will always be consequences when players feel they are having to come back issue by issue to push for parity and progress."