Ross Clarke and Jordan Forsythe scored Crusaders' goals in the first leg in Finland

Europa Conference League first qualifying round second legs Coverage of Linfield, Glentoran, Crusaders and Derry City ties: Live text updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says there is no room for complacency as his side prepare to face Finnish side FC Haka in the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie at Seaview.

Goals from Jordan Forsythe and Ross Clarke helped the Crues secure a 2-2 draw in the first leg last week.

"The tie is very much on a knife edge, the job is only half done," said Baxter before Thursday's European encounter.

Crusaders have defender Jimmy Callacher back in their squad for the game.

Glentoran v Gzira Utd The Oval, 19:30 BST First leg score: 2-2 Derry City v HB Torshavn The Brandywell, 19:45 BST First leg score: 0-0 Vllaznia Shkoder v Linfield Loro Borici Stadium, 19:45 BST First leg score: 3-1 to Linfield Crusaders v FC Haka Seaview, 20:00 BST First leg score: 2-2

Forsythe gave the north Belfast side the lead midway through the opening 45 minutes of the first leg of the first round qualifier in Finland, only for Logan Rogerson to restore parity with a penalty.

Tiemoko Fofano put the hosts in front, then Janne-Pekka Laine was sent-off with 20 minutes to play and Ross Clarke levelled with a fine strike from the resulting free-kick.

"This team [Haka] is very capable - they pass the ball well and are very comfortable on the ball," cautioned Baxter.

"When you get a good result away from home there is a temptation to think the job is mostly done but that is very much not the case.

"This team can cut through you at any time and their front three are a real threat. They could change their tactics to come at us more and their best player, their centre forward, is back from injury and is set to play.

"They are halfway through their season, which is obviously a big benefit for them, but our preparation has been first class and the players have worked very hard.

"European adventures offer you the chance to mix it with the best and there is a big prize at stake with the chance to progress to the next round.

"There is a lot of anticipation and we expect there will be a big, big crowd at Seaview who will get behind us."

Marcus Kane believes Glentoran's second leg will be a very different proposition to the first

'Pressing matters' for Glentoran

Glentoran also go into Thursday's second leg with Maltese side Gzira United at the Oval on the back of a 2-2 draw away from home.

After missing an early penalty, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe scored the opener for the visitors but Gzira hit back with goals by Jose Wilkson and Brooklyn Borg to lead by half-time.

Daire O'Connor's second-half equaliser restored parity ahead of the second leg in Belfast.

Glens skipper Marcus Kane believes his side will be able to press their opposition more in the second leg, something they found more difficult last week as they sought to conserve energy in the humid conditions.

"I've watched the game back and we were hesitant to press too much as we wanted to conserve our energy," explained Kane.

"There weren't a lot of substitutions made because the game was so tight. It was all about conserving energy more than anything because of the heat, so we can flip that and press more.

"We still have to be smart with our press but the boys can press a bit more than we did in the first leg and stand off them a bit less.

"They got their tactics right, they played a 3-5-2 and were really good on the counter-attack, which is how they scored their two goals. They do it very well.

"They are a fit side, it was obviously a bit of a disadvantage for us with the heat and that came into play a lot. You could see that they could obviously adapt well to it and we weren't.

"They were quite happy to let us have the ball and for the two goals we conceded it was almost like our own doing rather than their quality."

'Massive for league and individual clubs'

The Glens skipper expects a very different second leg, with conditions and the atmosphere generated by a partisan home crowd boosting the home side's ambitions of advancement to the second round.

"I think it will be a sell-out by the time it comes to Thursday - we had more fans than they did in the first leg and the fans will be a massive advantage to us at the Oval.

"I don't think their players will be used to playing in front of 3,000 people and they will definitely not be used to the pitch because the good Belfast rain is starting to hit now. The pitch will be nice and slick and slippery, unlike what was a very dry pitch in Malta.

"Once you get into Europe, your focus then changes to trying to get into the next round and can we keep progressing further.

"It is just good that it is possible now [to win in Europe]. When I first started playing in Europe, you never got a chance, you were playing against teams who had maybe qualified for the group stages the year before.

"Now, though, we do have a chance to go through which is massive for the league as well as for the individual clubs."

Linfield and Derry City well placed

Chris McKee celebrating one of his two goals in the first leg at Windsor Park

Linfield take a 3-1 advantage into the second leg of their tie against Albanian outfit KS Vllaznia thanks to goals from Chris McKee (2) and Jack Scott at Windsor Park last week.

"If you had offered me the chance to go to Albania two goals to the good I'd have grabbed it," said Blues manager David Healy.

"We take huge positives from our performance that we can build on."

Derry City's Danny Mullan and Emil Berger of Torshavn in action during the first leg in the Faroe Islands

Derry City were held to a goalless draw by HB Torshavn in the Faroe Islands in the first leg of their tie and manager Ruaidhri Higgins is confident his charges can advance if they "replicate their second-half performance for 90 minutes".

"We got some momentum in the second half and created some opportunities so if we can take that form into this game we'll give ourselves a chance.

"We played a lot of the second half in their half but just couldn't find that finishing touch.

"They have real good quality, good technical players and if you afford them room to play they can hurt you.

"We always talk about the impact the crowd can have and they can play a big part in getting us over the line."