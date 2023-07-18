Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kim Min-jae is on the move for the second summer in a row

Bayern Munich have signed South Korean centre-back Kim Min-jae from Napoli on a five-year deal.

Kim, 26, was an integral member of the Napoli squad that ended a 33-year wait for a Serie A title last season.

He was named the best defender in Serie A after making 35 league appearances in his debut campaign in Italy.

"Bayern is a dream for every footballer," said Kim, who has 49 international caps. " I'm really looking forward to what's to come"

"It's a new beginning for me. I'll continue to develop here. In discussions with the club, it was made clear to me from the start how interested they are in me."

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern won the Bundesliga on goal difference last season and the former Chelsea boss has been keen to make improvements to his squad with the club linked with Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Bayern reportedly paid a release clause of 50m euros (£43m) to sign Kim.

Kim started his career in the third tier of South Korean football, reaching the top-flight and played in the Chinese Super League before making the switch to Europe.

He joined Napoli from Turkish side Fenerbahce in the summer of 2022.