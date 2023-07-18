Laura Woods announced as TNT Sports' Champions League lead presenter
Last updated on .From the section Football
Former TalkSport host Laura Woods has been announced as the lead presenter for TNT Sports' Champions League coverage, replacing Jake Humphrey.
Woods left TalkSport in June and will join what was formerly BT Sport.
Lyndsay Hipgrave, Reshmin Chowdhury and Jules Breach will join Woods in the female-fronted presentation team.
"We want to push the boundaries of what sports broadcasting has been in this market over the previous years," said network president Andrew Georgiou.
"We do want to be contemporary, we do want to be bold," added the president of parent company Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe.
Humphrey announced in May he would be stepping back from his role at the BT Sport channel after 10 years.
Hipgrave will continue her role covering the Premier League as Chowdhury will join Woods in anchoring Champions League action.
Breach will take the role as Europa League presenter as well as pitch-side coverage, replacing Des Kelly.
Ally McCoist will join the broadcaster on co-commentating duties for Premier League and Champions League matches, which will still feature the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch and Joe Cole in punditry roles.
Darren Fletcher and Adam Summerton will continue as commentators.
