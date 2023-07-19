Liam Roberts: Middlesbrough loan goalkeeper to Barnsley for the season
Last updated on .From the section Barnsley
Middlesbrough have loaned goalkeeper Liam Roberts to Barnsley for the forthcoming League One season.
The 28-year-old joined Boro from Northampton in June 2022, and played back-up to Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen last season.
Before his move to Teesside, Roberts was a regular at both Walsall and the Cobblers, playing 218 senior games.
"He is a player who has experience of playing and excelling in the EFL," chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad said.
The Tykes lost Brad Collins to Coventry City for an undisclosed fee, but did sign ex-Hartlepool United goalkeeper Ben Killip earlier this month.
