Jamie Jones started his career with Everton but did not feature at first-team level

Middlesbrough have signed goalkeeper Jamie Jones on a one-year deal, following his departure from League One side Wigan Athletic earlier this month.

The 34-year-old ended a six-year stay with the Latics, who he made 117 appearances for following a move from Stevenage, when his deal expired.

He twice won the League One title during his time at the DW Stadium.

Jones has played more than 400 senior games for seven clubs including Leyton Orient and Preston North End.

Boro, who brought in Seny Dieng and Australian custodian Tom Glover this summer, also loaned goalkeeper Liam Roberts to Wigan's third-tier rivals Barnsley on a season long basis.

