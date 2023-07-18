Last updated on .From the section Football

Kernow FA's football team have been Conifa members since 2018

Kernow FA's manager says his side are overjoyed to be heading to the Conifa World Football Cup finals.

The Cornwall side beat Sapmi 2-1 on Sunday to qualify for the tournament in Kurdistan in 2024.

It will be the first time Kernow has participated in a major Conifa tournament since joining in 2018 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's unbelievable, I just hope it happens this time," Andy Graham told BBC Radio Cornwall after the win.

"We've been there so many times and it's not come through.

"The boys have given everything, they want it to happen, they'll be there."

Conifa facilitates 'international' football for places and communities who are unable to affiliate with Fifa.

Kernow had hoped to play in the 2021 European Football Cup, but it was called off due to the global pandemic, while this year's European tournament in Northern Cyprus was also cancelled.

Should the 2024 World Football Cup go ahead it would be the first international football tournament Cornwall has been represented at.

The side made their way to the final after goals from Max Gilbert and Dan Jennings put them 2-0 up against Sapmi, which represents the Sami people who inhabit northern parts of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia.

The visitors pulled a goal back, but the Cornish side held on to qualify.

"It was tough, a really good game," Graham added.

"I thought we coasted in the second half under no pressure. I think the tiredness kicked in because most of the boys played on Saturday.

"But we got there in the end and it's a brilliant result."