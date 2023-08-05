Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool beat Manchester City to win last season's Community Shield

Another Premier League season is almost upon us, preceded as usual by the Community Shield, which this year features Premier League and FA Cup winners Manchester City against league runners-up Arsenal.

It is a chance for the two sides who spent much of last season battling it out for the title to strike a psychological blow ahead of what is bound to be another competitive campaign.

To mark the match, we're asking: Can you name every player who has scored in a Community Shield match since 2000?

Take our quiz below and share your results using #bbcfootball...