Zinedine Zidane (right) scored a wonderful goal at Hampden when Real Madrid won the 2002 Champions League final

Hampden Park aims to be in the running to host a Uefa club competition final in 2026 or 2027.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has registered interest in the Women's Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, with all proposals to be complete by 21 February 2024.

Uefa say its executive committee will appoint the host associations of the eight finals in May 2024.

The national stadium in Glasgow has staged six European finals.

The first was the famous 1960 European Cup final, which Real Madrid won 7-3 against Eintracht Frankfurt, while the most recent was the 2007 Uefa Cup final when Sevilla beat Spanish rivals Espanyol on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Nine nations are involved at this stage, with Milan and Budapest wanting to host the men's Champions League final.

The bidders are:

Champions League final

Hungary: Budapest - Puskas Arena

Italy: Milan - Stadio San Siro

Women's Champions League final

Germany: Gelsenkirchen or Munich or Stuttgart

Norway: Oslo - Ullevaal Stadion

Scotland: Glasgow - Hampden Park

Europa League final

Germany: Dusseldorf or Frankfurt or Gelsenkirchen or Leipzig or Stuttgart

Romania: Bucharest - National Arena

Scotland: Glasgow - Hampden Park

Turkey: Istanbul - Besiktas or Fenerbahce or Galatasaray

Europa Conference League final