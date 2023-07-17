Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Brendan Rodgers says he can make Celtic a fortune in the transfer market from following the "club model", and cites "turning a £2m or £3m signing into a £20m or £30m player." (Daily Record) external-link

Although a deal is yet to be announced, South Korean midfielder Kwon Hyeok-kyu, dubbed the 'K League Rodri' by media in his homeland, vows to become "the best player at Celtic and go to higher places such as the German Bundesliga or the English Premier League." (Naver Sports via (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen have made an approach to take Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips, 21, on loan. (Sky Sports) external-link

Leeds United are weighing up a move for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. (Yorkshire Post) external-link

Rangers forward Scott Wright is closing in on a £500,00 move to Turkish top flight new boys Pendikspor. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone are set to sign former Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott, 23. (Courier) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson remains "very positive" about landing Manchester United defender Will Fish for a second season-long loan at Hibs. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United are closing in on a deal for former Motherwell striker Louis Moult after the 31-year-old was released by Burton Albion. (Daily Record) external-link

Beith Juniors striker Josh Fowler, 21, will not be joining Kilmarnock after a week-long trial period with the Rugby Park side. (Herald) external-link