Smile! The Irish team have been hiding their nerves well ahead of the first-ever World Cup match

Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July - 20 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website & app.Full coverage details;latest news

It's time for the talking to stop and for the football to start.

After all of the build-up, both the good and the bad, the Republic of Ireland will kick off their first Women's World Cup match on Thursday.

Co-hosts Australia await and it is going to be something special.

Realistically, and even the most optimistic would struggle to disagree, reaching the decider is unlikely for Ireland. So, what's the next best thing?

Playing the co-hosts in the opening match is bound to be up there, with all the hype and ceremony that comes with it.

The anticipation for this game was such that it was moved from its original venue across Sydney to the 82,000 capacity Stadium Australia.

It is expected that 4,000 have come from Ireland to Australia, and there will be many more in attendance who used to call Ireland home before travelling across the world.

As the team flew into Sydney on Wednesday morning, they were greeted by a human-made #COYGIG (Come on you Girls in Green) motif on Coogee Beach in New South Wales, created by Irish support. It's just a flavour of what is to come.

They might be outnumbered come match day but, as we've come to expect, they won't be out-sung. Stadium Australia will be bouncing.

Supporters welcomed the team into Sydney with a human-made motif of the Irish hashtag of 'Come on you Girls in Green'

'We don't fear anybody'

From the moment you leave the airport terminal, you can sense you are entering something big in Sydney.

World Cup branding greets you everywhere you look, and my taxi driver from the airport said he was taking his daughters to their first football matches over the course of the tournament.

That is just a hint of what the tournament will do for women's football in Australia, and no matter what happens, you can sense there will also be a surge of interest in Ireland.

Few places get behind their team or athletes when it comes to big sporting occasions, and the Republic's World Cup experience will be no different.

While the players have said they will aim to take in every moment of their World Cup experience, they are here to compete and fight. Make no doubt about it.

"We don't fear anybody," said striker Amber Barrett, who scored the goal against Scotland that fired the Republic to the World Cup.

"We're going into every game with the confidence behind us that we know what we are good at.

"The biggest advantage there is that we are playing against the home nation. We've said it 100 times, we don't have any pressure.

"We feel that nobody has given us a massive chance to beat them. Of course, we have to be realistic with everything we do but I think this Irish team has proven before that we love the underdog tag."

Sam Kerr (20) is Australia's superstar but the Matildas have threats all over the pitch, such as Katrina Gorry (19), Steph Catley (7) and Caitlin Foord (9)

Sam Kerr may be the headline act, but Ireland will not be rolling out the red carpet for the Matildas' superstar and Pauw will have a plan in place to neutralise her threat.

Such is Australia's strength, dealing with Kerr is only part of the problem. Stop the Chelsea forward, then you have Caitlin Foord or Ellie Carpenter. Deal with them and Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry and Steph Catley are waiting in the wings.

With expectant home support, Australia are tipped to go deep in the tournament and their build-up has been strong.

The Republic will have to be on top form if they are to get a positive opening result as they look to embrace a moment the have dreamt of their entire lives.

"We're going into the game with a solid game plan behind us, knowing we trust the players around us and we trust the players coming on," Barrett added.

"After that, it is football and anything can happen."

It's safe to say it has been a bumpy road for this Irish team to get to this point, with highs and lows both on and off the pitch.

It is 23 years since Irish runner Sonia O'Sullivan finished second in the 5,000m at the Sydney Olympics.

In the same stadium, now it is the turn of the Irish footballers to see if they can spring a surprise on the sport's biggest stage.