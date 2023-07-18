Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Central defender Jonny Evans enjoyed a successful spell at Manchester United

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has re-signed for Manchester United on a short-term deal.

The 35-year-old, who left Leicester City at the end of last season, has been signed after impressing boss Eric ten Hag in training.

The deal enables Evans to play in friendlies against Lyon and Wrexham.

Evans played 198 games for the club before departing in 2015, having won the Champions League and three Premier League titles.

The Manchester United academy graduate was initially training with the U21s as he considered his options after departing the Foxes.

He also took part in a number of first-team sessions and caught the eye of Ten Hag and his coaching staff.

Evans, who has been capped 102 times by Northern Ireland, will travel to Edinburgh for the Murrayfield game against Lyon on Wednesday before next week's meeting with Wrexham in San Diego.