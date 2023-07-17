NI interim manager Gail Redmond gives instructions during a training session

International friendly: Czech Republic v Northern Ireland Venue: Stadium Municipal Gardens, Opava Date: Tuesday, 18 July Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Preview, score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland interim manager Gail Redmond will make changes to her team to face the Czech Republic in Opava.

Redmond's side is aiming to bounce back after the 3-0 defeat by Scotland on Friday night.

"Providing opportunities for younger players is going to be crucial for this team moving forward," she said.

"We've players who have been seasoned performers but we need to get other players more caps and expose them to senior international competition."

"I expect to make some changes to the starting line-up - when you have a double-header you are just not focused on one particular line-up," added Redmond.

"It provides you with an opportunity to change things and give more players the chance to perform. Training has been very competitive throughout this camp and that always gives the head coach a headache when it comes to selecting the team.

"A lot of players are at different stages. Some are still in pre-season. Some have had only a week's training under their belts, so we will take that into consideration."

Three goals in seven first-half minutes gave the Scots victory at Dens Park but Redmond believes there were "lots of positives" to take from the game.

"The beauty of having two friendlies back-to-back is that you can debrief better together and focus on certain aspects of the game where you can do better.

"There were so many positives from the Scotland game. Our levels of fitness were excellent, especially in the second half.

"We were happy that we matched Scotland in so many different areas. It was just unfortunate that our concentration went just after the half-hour mark, and it took us too long to recover.

"After the goals went in I thought we did really well. There were positives in how we attacked and also how compact we were. We restricted the Scots to very few chances in the second half, which was really, really good."