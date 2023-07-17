Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Prior to joining Southampton, David Horseman had spells on the staff at Bristol City and Watford

Forest Green Rovers have named Southampton's B team boss David Horseman as their new head coach.

He takes over from Hannah Dingley, the first woman to manage a professional men's team in England, who has been in interim charge since 5 July.

Last season, Horseman was also Saints first-team coach under Ruben Selles.

"I'm grateful to Hannah for holding the fort for the club while we went through the complete recruitment process," said owner/chairman Dale Vince.

"Although she did not get the top job this time, it's undoubtedly been a valuable experience and a big step on her career path."

Dingley, who has a Uefa Pro Licence and initiated the club's girls academy which launched in 2021, took charge of the club's first pre-season fixture against non-league Melksham Town and a trip to Ireland.

She will also oversee this week's friendlies against Coventry City and Everton Under-21s, with Horseman and assistant Louis Carey taking up their roles on Thursday.

Hannah Dingley has been Forest Green Rovers' academy manager for almost four years since taking over when the club joined the EFL

Previous Rovers boss Duncan Ferguson left the club the day before Dingley was appointed as caretaker, following the team's relegation to League Two.

Vince said Horseman had stood out from over 100 applicants to succeed Ferguson.

"We're delighted to have David join as our head coach, he brings a wealth of experience and a modern approach to the game which matches our own," he said.

Horseman enjoyed success last season as Southampton won the Premier League 2 Division Two title, beating Leeds United Under-21s to top spot on goal difference.

"Louis and I have been lucky to be involved for a long time in professional football and study from some elite coaches which we will bring some ideas with us," he said.

"The supporters can look forward to seeing a team with energy and aggression and one that they can be proud of."

Contract details for Horseman and Carey - who is Bristol City's record appearances maker - have not been disclosed by the club.