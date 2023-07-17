Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Willian has 43 goals and 43 assists in 286 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, Arsenal and Fulham

Brazilian winger Willian has rejoined Fulham and signed a new one-year contract with the London club.

The 34-year-old's previous deal with the Cottagers had expired earlier this summer and he appeared to be close to a move to Nottingham Forest.

Instead, he has gone back to Fulham on a deal that has the option to be extended by 12 months.

"I'm completely happy," said Willian, who helped Fulham finish 10th in the Premier League last season.

"Happy to continue the work I did last season with all my team-mates and the whole club.

"I think it's a club that can do even better this season, so I'm happy to continue this amazing adventure."

Former Chelsea and Arsenal forward Willian initially joined Fulham on a free transfer after leaving Corinthians in August 2022.

He made 27 appearances in the Premier League last season, scoring five goals and registering six assists.