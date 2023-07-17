Last updated on .From the section Port Vale

Oliver Arblaster made his Championship debut as a substitute in Sheffield United's 2-0 win at Hull in September 2022

Port Vale have brought in Sheffield United teenager Oliver Arblaster on a season-long loan to take their number of summer signings into double figures.

The 19-year-old England Under-18 midfielder has made four Championship appearances for the Blades.

He becomes Vale's 10th signing under new boss Andy Crosby.

"Oliver is a player that possesses fantastic technical ability - his maturity as a player and person are years ahead of his age," said Crosby.

Connor Ripley, Jayson Leutwiler, Mitch Clark, Kofi Balmer, Alex Iacovitti, Conor Grant, Tom Sang, Jason Lowe and Ethan Chislett have already arrived at Vale Park this summer.

