Striker Matty Taylor (left) scored six goals for Oxford United last season before joining Port Vale on loan

Forest Green Rovers have signed striker Matty Taylor following his departure from League One side Oxford United.

The 33-year-old made 29 appearances for the U's last season and scored six goals before joining Port Vale on loan in February.

The experienced forward started his career with League Two Rovers in 2011 and played 96 times for the club, scoring 28 goals over three seasons.

"I'm really excited to be here," Taylor told the club website.

"It's been a while, but I can't wait to get going here again.

"I'll work hard while I'm here. Get myself in the box, get on the end of things and hopefully put the ball in the back of the net."

Taylor left Forest Green in the summer of 2014 and joined Bristol Rovers, where he won back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One.

He went on to play for Bristol City in the Championship before arriving at Oxford.

Across League One and League Two the striker has scored 101 goals in 225 games.

"Matty is somebody who I've admired for a while," Forest Green's director of football Allan Steele added.

"I know he has really strong feelings for the club and he's an incredible person to be around.

"His goalscoring record speaks for itself and I know he will build great relationships with his new team-mates."