Yasser Larouci made 30 appearances for Troyes in Ligue 1 in the 2022-23 season

Sheffield United have signed Yasser Larouci on a season-long loan from French club Troyes with an option to make the deal permanent.

The 22-year-old full-back is the Blades' second signing of the summer following the arrival of midfielder Anis Slimane from Brondby last week.

Algeria-born Larouci has been capped four times by France at under-21 level.

"We talked about the team, the project here and the formation and I think that will suit my game," Larouci said.

He joins a team preparing for their return to the Premier League, after finishing second in the Championship last term.

Larouci came through the youth ranks at French club Le Havre before he joined Liverpool on a free transfer in November 2017.

He made two senior appearances for the Reds in domestic cup competitions but was released by the club at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom added: "It is a position that we knew we needed and to be able to get someone like Yasser in who we think has the qualities and the attributes to add to how we want to play was important.

"He's a very front-footed player, he's quick and loves to break forward from defensive positions which is how we want to play. He's played wing-back at his last club, but he's also been comfortable in a back four as well."