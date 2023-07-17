Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Etienne Camara represented France at this summer's Under-20 World Cup finals

Italian Serie A side Udinese have signed midfielder Etienne Camara from Championship club Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

While the Bianconeri unveiled the 20-year-old on Friday, external-link Huddersfield have now confirmed the transfer is complete.

The France Under-20 international has signed a four-year deal with the Udine club, who finished 12th last season.

Camara made 24 appearances for the Terriers following his move from French club Angers SCO in October 2020.

"We all know that Etienne has fantastic potential and ability," boss Neil Warnock said. "If he continues to work on himself and his craft there are real opportunities for him in this game.

"With just a year remaining on his contract, it was clear that he was keen to seek a new challenge and it will be just that for him in the Italian top flight."

